Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It appears moviegoers wanted a good scare this weekend. Forty years later, Michael Myers proves he still can slay at the box office.

How Image Of ‘Headless Chicken Monster’ Sea Cucumber May Help Antarctic Conservation

The latest “Halloween” film took in an estimated $77.5 million.

Notably, the film was the second highest horror opening of all time behind last year’s “It.”

Coming in a distant second this weekend, the Bradley Cooper film “A Star Is Born.”

Universal Pictures also says it’s the biggest movie opening ever with a female lead over the age of 55 with star Jamie Lee Curtis.

Joel Embiid Spotted Kissing Model Anne De Paula

“Venom”, starring Tom Hardy, was third.

“Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween” and “First Man” round out the top five.