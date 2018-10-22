  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It appears moviegoers wanted a good scare this weekend. Forty years later, Michael Myers proves he still can slay at the box office.

The latest “Halloween” film took in an estimated $77.5 million.

Notably, the film was the second highest horror opening of all time behind last year’s “It.”

Credit: CBS3

Coming in a distant second this weekend, the Bradley Cooper film “A Star Is Born.”

Universal Pictures also says it’s the biggest movie opening ever with a female lead over the age of 55 with star Jamie Lee Curtis.

“Venom”, starring Tom Hardy, was third.

“Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween” and “First Man” round out the top five.

