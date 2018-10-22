Elves perform during the launch of 'Universal Christmas' at Universal Studios Singapore in Resorts World Sentosa in Singapore on November 30, 2017. Universal Studios Singapore has launched the 'Universal Christmas' event for children from the south-west district community development council ahead of the official opening to the public on December 1. / AFP PHOTO / ROSLAN RAHMAN (Photo credit should read ROSLAN RAHMAN/AFP/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – If you love to spread Christmas joy and don’t mind relocating… then we have the job for you.

Finnish travel company Lapland Safaris is hiring full-time elves to spread holiday cheer.

“An Elf is at the same time an entertainer, a guide and a mythical creature of Christmas,” says the job listing.

Lapland Safaris says the right candidate should be able to speak English, and other languages are a huge plus.

There will also be elf training.

“Before the start of the actual work, Lapland Safaris organizes an Arctic Hospitality Guide training for the new Elves. The training is part of the Arctic Hospitality Academy and is cooperated by Lapland Safaris, Lapland Hotels and local schools in tourism. Training includes learning the required elfing and communication skills. Knowledge, skills and security are the main principles of the training. Training language is English,” the job listing reads.

The job starts at the end of November and will last until January 2019.

Lapland Safaris says they will help employees find apartments.

To learn more about the job, CLICK HERE.