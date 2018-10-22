Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A Chester County mother who pleaded guilty to third-degree murder in the beating death of her 3-year-old son in 2014 has been denied reduction of her 42- to 94-year prison sentence.

A Pennsylvania superior court judge found that Jillian Tait, who faced the death penalty, received enough of a deal for the “horrific” crime.

Tait appealed the sentencing, believing she did not receive enough credit for her cooperation with the investigation. She also argued that by pleading guilty she saved her other son from testifying at the trial.

Tait pleaded guilty to her part in the beating death of Scotty McMillan in 2014. Her boyfriend, Gary Fellenbaum, also pleaded guilty and was sentenced to life plus 10 to 20 years in prison for the murder of the 3-year-old boy.