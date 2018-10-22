Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) — The Coast Guard has suspended a search for a Somers Point man who went missing going on a crabbing trip in Ocean City.

Ocean City police say 53-year-old Samuel DeLarso was last seen at his Somers Point home on 2nd Street in the early-morning hours of Oct. 20, before leaving to go crabbing.

His vehicle was located on West Newcastle Road in Ocean City.

The Coast Guard, New Jersey State Police, Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office and the Ocean City Police Department conducted a search of the waters in the area DeLarso went missing.

DeLarso’s daughter, Samantha DeLarso, said in a Facebook post that has been shared over 24,000 times that his truck and phone were found.

Sam DeLarso is described as a 5-foot-10 white male, weighing 200 pounds, wearing blue jeans, a button down shirt and waders.

Ocean City police and the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office are investigating.

If you have any information about DeLarso, please call police at 609-399-9111.