ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Police in Allentown are investigating an attack that was caught on cellphone camera showing a security guard knocking out a man early Sunday morning.

Allentown Police say officers were initially dispatched to the area of 11th and Hamilton Streets for a disturbance. When they arrived, they say no information was given to them that an altercation occurred.

Police say later in the day, video was posted to social media showing a fighting between a security guard and another person. The video shows the guard punching the man in the face, knocking him out.

The victim suffered a facial fracture and is being treated at an area hospital.

Police are actively investigating the incident.