  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMNFL Football
    7:30 PM60 Minutes
    8:30 PMGod Friended Me
    9:30 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    10:30 PMMadam Secretary
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Keairra Woods, Local TV, Spring, Texas, Woman abandons toddler

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

SPRING, TEXAS (CBS) — A woman who made national headlines by abandoning a toddler on a stranger’s doorstep before running away is telling her side of the story.

Officials: Video Captures Woman Abandoning 2-Year-Old Boy At Stranger’s Doorstep

The viral video shows Keairra Woods holding the a 2-year-old boy’s hand as the two approach a Spring, Texas home. Woods then rings the doorbell, abandoning the boy and a pair of bags at the doorstep before running away and leaving in a white vehicle.

Woods is being investigated for a felony child abandonment charge.

Woods claims the boy’s mother asked her to drop him off, saying that the boy’s stepmother has a restraining order against her.

“I never ran off and just left him there without even seeing if somebody came to the door,” Woods said. “The lady was halfway to the door. The only reason I started running is because it was chilly outside and I didn’t have no sweater on, as you can see on the video.”

It turns out, the boy was left on the porch of the home next to his father’s house.

Woods also says she left the child alone to avoid interacting with who she thought was the boy’s stepmother.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s