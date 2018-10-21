Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

SPRING, TEXAS (CBS) — A woman who made national headlines by abandoning a toddler on a stranger’s doorstep before running away is telling her side of the story.

Officials: Video Captures Woman Abandoning 2-Year-Old Boy At Stranger’s Doorstep

The viral video shows Keairra Woods holding the a 2-year-old boy’s hand as the two approach a Spring, Texas home. Woods then rings the doorbell, abandoning the boy and a pair of bags at the doorstep before running away and leaving in a white vehicle.

Woods is being investigated for a felony child abandonment charge.

Woods claims the boy’s mother asked her to drop him off, saying that the boy’s stepmother has a restraining order against her.

“I never ran off and just left him there without even seeing if somebody came to the door,” Woods said. “The lady was halfway to the door. The only reason I started running is because it was chilly outside and I didn’t have no sweater on, as you can see on the video.”

It turns out, the boy was left on the porch of the home next to his father’s house.

Woods also says she left the child alone to avoid interacting with who she thought was the boy’s stepmother.