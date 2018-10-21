Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A lot of people enjoyed a milder weather Saturday afternoon but Sunday will be bringing a completely different weather set-up. Gusty northwest winds have already started to filter in some chillier air Sunday morning and the winds will be staying throughout the day.

A wind advisory has been issued for Cape May County along with Kent and Sussex Counties in Delaware where winds could gust up to 50mph. For Philadelphia and the surrounding counties, look for wind gusts anywhere from 30-40mph at times.

These gusty winds along with the cooler air will result in wind chill values in the 40s for most of the day.

As Sunday night arrives, low temperatures will fall into the 30s. The forecast anticipates a low temperature in the mid-to-upper 30s in and around Philadelphia persisting through Monday morning with continued lows.

A Frost Advisory has been issued and goes into effect at midnight and will last through 9 a.m. Monday.

Please be aware that frost may damage tender plants and sensitive vegetation so it’s best to either bring those inside or perhaps cover them tonight.

And it’s definitely time to start thinking about breaking out the layers.

