  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:30 AMNFL Football
    12:30 PMThe NFL Today
    1:00 PMPaid Program
    1:30 PMPaid Program
    2:00 PMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Weather Blog, Weather Stories

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A lot of people enjoyed a milder weather Saturday afternoon but Sunday will be bringing a completely different weather set-up. Gusty northwest winds have already started to filter in some chillier air Sunday morning and the winds will be staying throughout the day.

Weather Roller Coaster Ride This Weekend

watches and warnings wind Windy, Cold Weather Brings Frost Advisory

Credit: CBS3

A wind advisory has been issued for Cape May County along with Kent and Sussex Counties in Delaware where winds could gust up to 50mph. For Philadelphia and the surrounding counties, look for wind gusts anywhere from 30-40mph at times.

These gusty winds along with the cooler air will result in wind chill values in the 40s for most of the day.

lows tonight Windy, Cold Weather Brings Frost Advisory

Credit: CBS3

As Sunday night arrives, low temperatures will fall into the 30s. The forecast anticipates a low temperature in the mid-to-upper 30s in and around Philadelphia persisting through Monday morning with continued lows.

A Frost Advisory has been issued and goes into effect at midnight and will last through 9 a.m. Monday.

frost advisory 2 Windy, Cold Weather Brings Frost Advisory

Credit: CBS3

NOAA: Much Of US Will See Mild Winter This Season, Including Northeast

Please be aware that frost may damage tender plants and sensitive vegetation so it’s best to either bring those inside or perhaps cover them tonight.

And it’s definitely time to start thinking about breaking out the layers.

The Eyewitness Weather Team will continue to keep you posted through the week on the latest weather alerts and updates.

eww weather watcher 625x352 Windy, Cold Weather Brings Frost Advisory

weatherapp philly 625x352 Windy, Cold Weather Brings Frost Advisory

 

FORECAST:

***WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR THE SHORE AND CENTRAL/SOUTHERN DELAWARE FROM 5 A.M TO 11 A.M. SUNDAY***

***FROST ADVISORY FOR PORTIONS OF THE LEHIGH VALLEY, SOUTHEAST PA, SOUTH JERSEY AND NORTHERN DELAWARE FROM MIDNIGHT SUNDAY TO 9 A.M. MONDAY***

THIS AFTERNOON — Turning Mostly Sunny, Windy and Colder. High 51.

TONIGHT — Mostly Clear and Cold with Areas of Frost. Low 37.

MONDAY — Mostly Sunny and Cool. High 55.

TUESDAY — A Mix of Sun and Clouds, Milder. High 63

WEDNESDAY — Sunny, Breezy and Cool. High 56.

THURSDAY — Sunny and Brisk. High 49.

—————————

JERSEY SHORE:

***WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5AM TO 11AM SUNDAY***

THIS AFTERNOON — Very Windy with Increasing Sunshine. High 51.

TONIGHT — Mostly Clear, Breezy and Cold. Low 40.

MONDAY — Areas of Morning Frost, then Mostly Sunny and Cool. High 55.

OCEAN TEMP: 60-65°

——————————-

POCONOS:

THIS AFTERNOON — Windy and Cold with Sunshine. High 39.

TONIGHT — Mostly Clear and Cold. Low 29.

MONDAY — Mostly Sunny and Chilly. High 46.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s