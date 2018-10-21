Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Girard Avenue water main break is getting worse. Girard Avenue is now closed from Columbia Street to Frankford Avenue in both directions, officials announced Sunday.

The Fishtown closures will remain in effect until all road repairs are made. At this time, officials do not know how long the “extensive” repairs will take.

The closure originally went into effect early Thursday morning after a major water main break in Fishtown occurred. The plan was originally for just a portion of the road to remain closed, but now the expanding issue has worsened.

It happened around midnight Thursday morning on Girard Avenue and Marlborough Street. The Philadelphia Water Authority had originally hoped to have one lane opened by Saturday, a spokesman said last week.