PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Big money is on the line as the Powerball and Mega Million jackpots continue to grow without a lucky winner in sight.

Winning Numbers Drawn For Nearly Half Billion Dollar Powerball Jackpot

The numbers were drawn for what was a $470 million dollar Powerball jackpot Saturday.

The winning numbers are 16, 54, 57,62 and 69.

And the Powerball number is 23.

Lottery officials say there were no jackpot winners in Saturday’s drawing.

Check your ticket, though, because five people won $1 million in the drawing, including one person in New Jersey.

No Mega Millions Winner, Jackpot Reaches $1.6 Billion

That means folks still have a shot at striking it rich!

Tuesday’s Mega Millions and Wednesday’s Powerball jackpots combined are roughly $2.22 billion.