PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —  Big money is on the line as the Powerball and Mega Million jackpots continue to grow without a lucky winner in sight.

Winning Numbers Drawn For Nearly Half Billion Dollar Powerball Jackpot

The numbers were drawn for what was a $470 million dollar Powerball jackpot Saturday.

The winning numbers are 16, 54, 57,62 and 69.

And the Powerball number is 23.

powerball1 Powerball, Mega Millions Jackpots Combine To An Estimated $2.22 Billion

Credit: CBS3

Lottery officials say there were no jackpot winners in Saturday’s drawing.

Check your ticket, though, because five people won $1 million in the drawing, including one person in New Jersey.

No Mega Millions Winner, Jackpot Reaches $1.6 Billion

That means folks still have a shot at striking it rich!

Tuesday’s Mega Millions and Wednesday’s Powerball jackpots combined are roughly $2.22 billion.

