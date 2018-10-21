Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 16-year-old boy is in stable condition after being shot in the stomach Sunday night, according to police.

The boy was transported to Presbyterian Hospital.

Police arrived on the scene just after 8 p.m. on the 1500 block of South Etting Street in Gray’s Ferry, where they found the victim inside a residence with a gunshot wound.

No weapon was found, but police say they have recovered a camera at the scene, which detectives are looking at to gain any further information about the incident.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to call Philadelphia Police at 215.686.TIPS.