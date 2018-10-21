Filed Under:Local, Local TV, North Philadelphia, North Philadelphia double shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two men are in critical condition after being shot in North Philadelphia Sunday night.

A 44-year-old man was shot once in the upper back, while a 24-year-old man was shot four times: once in the left buttock, twice in the left arm and once in the left thigh. Both were taken to Temple University Hospital.

Police arrived at the 1200 block of West Silver Street just before 9 p.m. Sunday night.  Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to call Philadelphia Police at 215.686.TIPS.

 

