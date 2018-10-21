Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — After shocking the Eagles Sunday, Panthers safety Eric Reid had some choice words for Malcolm Jenkins.

The two got into a scuffle pregame and it boiled over into the media after the game, with Reid calling Jenkins a “sellout,” according to ESPN.

Reid was the first player to kneel alongside Colin Kaepernick to fight police brutality and social injustice when both were members of the 49ers.

Jenkins has been a fixture in the fight started by Kaepernick and Reid, raising his fist during the national anthem during the 2017 season, to go along with countless charitable acts in the community, as well as working with local lawmakers to solve the issue.

During the 2017 season, Jenkins co-founded the Players Coalition, which was given $100 million by the NFL to use on causes important to the group. In exchange, Jenkins dropped his demonstration.

Reid, wasn’t thrilled with that.

“He co-opted with the movement that was started by Colin to get his organization started,” he said after the game. “It was cowardly. He sold us out.”

Reid remained unsigned through the first four weeks of the 2018 season. Colin Kaepernick remains unsigned after being a free agent for the entire 2017 season. Both have filed collusion grievances against the NFL, arguing that the league and its owners have blackballed the duo because of their demonstrations during the national anthem.

Reid has kneeled for all three of his games with the Panthers.

Jenkins remains one of the most outspoken players in the league in the fight against social injustice.