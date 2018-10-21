Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

SOUTH WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — A pedestrian was struck and killed in a hit-and-run in Lehigh County Sunday night, according to police.

The pedestrian was hit around 9:15 p.m. on the 1700 block of Mauch Chunk Road in South Whitehall Township.

The vehicle fled the scene. No description of the vehicle is available at this time.

The identity of the victim has not been released. The coroner was called to the scene.