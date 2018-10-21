  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Some people in West Philadelphia woke up in the dark Sunday morning after a downed tree pulled down overhead wires.

The incident happened on the 4300 block of Spruce Street. After bringing down wires, the toppled tree came to rest on a car.

Officials: Fallen Tree Causes Power Outage In West Philadelphia

Credit: CBS3

Although the outage is only impacting those who live on the block, the road is closed through the 4400 blocks as crews work on the situation.

Officials say the power should be restored between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon. 

