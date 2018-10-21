Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

CLEMSON, S.C. (CBS/CNN) — Thirty people are hurt after a floor collapsed during a party at an apartment complex near Clemson University in South Carolina.

Police said the incident happened early Sunday morning at a party on Homecoming Weekend.

Officials: Fallen Tree Causes Power Outage In West Philadelphia

As a crowded group of Clemson University students and local residents danced and jumped around at an apartment clubhouse late Saturday night, Jeremy Tester, a partygoer, felt something strange beneath his feet.

“You could hear the floor about to go through, kind of,” he said, “but nobody thought it was going to happen. They just kept going.”

When the floor suddenly gave way, dozens of partiers dropped into free fall and landed in a mass of sprawling bodies in the basement.

While no individuals were trapped during the collapse and no one suffered any life-threatening injuries, those dozens that were injured were taken to three area hospitals with broken bones and lacerations.

“We’re just thankful that it was not any worse than it was,” Dixon said.

Tester said emergency responders were there in just minutes, and he saw people holding their arms or with bloody legs.

Medical Service Chief Dies While On Duty At Talen Energy Stadium

Videos shared on social media from the scene shows the floor opening up like in an apocalyptic movie. The scene of joy and celebration quickly turned to horror and screams.

The incident occurred just after midnight Saturday into early Sunday at the clubhouse of the Woodlands of Clemson apartment complex, Woodlands Property Management President Tal Slann said.

The apartment complex is about three miles northeast of Clemson University. The clubhouse building where the collapse happened is a common area within the complex and was built in 2004, Slann said.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. CNN contributed to this report.)