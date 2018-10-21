  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMNFL Football
    7:30 PM60 Minutes
    8:30 PMGod Friended Me
    9:30 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    10:30 PMMadam Secretary
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Logan, Logan shooting, Mom shoots son, philadelphia

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 16-year-old boy was shot by his mother Sunday night.

The boy was shot once in the left knee inside of a private residence in the Logan section of Philadelphia.

He was taken to Albert Einstein Hospital, where he remains in stable condition.

Springfield Mall To Reopen Sunday Following Parking Lot Shooting

Police were called to the home on the 4600 block of North 12th Street just after 6 p.m.

Police have apprehended the suspect and recovered a weapon.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s