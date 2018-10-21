Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 16-year-old boy was shot by his mother Sunday night.

The boy was shot once in the left knee inside of a private residence in the Logan section of Philadelphia.

He was taken to Albert Einstein Hospital, where he remains in stable condition.

Springfield Mall To Reopen Sunday Following Parking Lot Shooting

Police were called to the home on the 4600 block of North 12th Street just after 6 p.m.

Police have apprehended the suspect and recovered a weapon.