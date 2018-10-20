  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    12:35 AMNCIS: New Orleans
    01:35 AMInside Edition
    02:05 AMEyewitness News at 11pm Saturday
    02:35 AMThe American Athlete
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Powerball

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

(CNN) — A jackpot of roughly $500 million is usually nothing to, as the adults say, sneeze at.

But with Mega Millions at a US record $1.6 billion, you could say Powerball’s potential payout after Saturday’s drawing is just a measly $476 million.

The numbers drawn Saturday were 62-16-54-57-69 and the Powerball was 23. If there is a winner, they will get the 13th largest payout in history.

The winner might opt for the cash prize of more than $270 million, from which the federal government will take 25% right away, and more later.

Powerball has climbed since there was a winner in New York on August 11.

In that time 26 people have won $1 million for matching every number but the Powerball.

Each Powerball ticket is $2. The game is played in 44 states, Puerto Rico, Washington D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

(The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.)

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s