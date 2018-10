Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Fire officials are investigating a fire in Tacony that broke out Friday night.

Flames broke out on the 4700 block of Longshore Avenue shortly before 11 p.m.

Crews arrived and quickly placed the fire under control.

L&I was called to the scene over possible hoarding conditions.

Investigators are trying to figure out what sparked the flames.

No one was hurt.