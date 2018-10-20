  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — With dreams of winning big, people are going nuts over the Mega Millions jackpot that continues to grow.

Nobody hit the jackpot in Friday evening’s jackpot and the Mega Millions stands at $1.6 billion.

The winning numbers were: 15, 23, 53, 65 and 70.

And the Megaball is 7.

The next drawing will be Tuesday.

With the jackpot currently tied with the record-setting lottery jackpot and bound to grow before the next drawing, it is bound to become the largest prize in U.S. history.

