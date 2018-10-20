Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — With dreams of winning big, people are going nuts over the Mega Millions jackpot that continues to grow.

Winning Numbers Drawn For $1 Billion Mega Millions Jackpot

Nobody hit the jackpot in Friday evening’s jackpot and the Mega Millions stands at $1.6 billion.

The winning numbers were: 15, 23, 53, 65 and 70.

And the Megaball is 7.

Philly Church: We’ll Share Mega Millions Winnings With You If We Win

The next drawing will be Tuesday.

With the jackpot currently tied with the record-setting lottery jackpot and bound to grow before the next drawing, it is bound to become the largest prize in U.S. history.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)