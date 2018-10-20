Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A member of Crozer-Keystone Health System Medical Services Team died in the line of duty Saturday.

Medical Services Chief Robert (Bob) Reeder, 61, was on duty at the Talen Energy Stadium during a charity event when he suffered cardiac arrest.

Reeder was part of the Crozer-Keysyone’s EMS team for 37 years and he spent 20 years as a chief. He was also president of the Delaware County Emergency Health Services Council for more than 20 years.