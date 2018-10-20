  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:30 PMInside Edition
    8:00 PMMichael Jackson's Halloween
    9:00 PM48 Hours
    10:00 PM48 Hours
    11:00 PMEyewitness News at 11pm Saturday
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Crozer Keystone Health System, Local, Local TV, Talen Energy Stadium
Credit: Crozer-Keystone Health System

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A member of Crozer-Keystone Health System Medical Services Team died in the line of duty Saturday.

Medical Services Chief Robert (Bob) Reeder, 61, was on duty at the Talen Energy Stadium during a charity event when he suffered cardiac arrest.

robert reeder Medical Service Chief Dies While On Duty At Talen Energy Stadium

credit: Crozer-Keystone Health System

Reeder was part of the Crozer-Keysyone’s EMS team for 37 years and he spent 20 years as a chief. He was also president of the Delaware County Emergency Health Services Council for more than 20 years.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s