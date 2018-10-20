Hackers launched blistering attacks Tuesday, June 27, 2017 against companies and agencies across Europe. Major global firms are reporting they're under attack, including British advertising agency WPP, Russian oil and gas giant Rosneft and Danish shipping firm Maersk.

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Tens of thousands of people had their personal information exposed after a hack of a computer system that works with the Healthcare.gov.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) says there was exposure of about 75,000 people through the direct enrollment pathway.

The portal allows agents and brokers to help consumers with their applications for healthcare coverage in the exchanges.

CMS in a statement says, “Accounts exposed by the hack were deactivated, and the direct enrollment pathway was disabled.”

Suspicious activity in the computer system was initially investigated on October 13, with the breach confirmed three days later.

A CMS administrator says open enrollment, which begins next month, will not be impacted.

Officials say Healthcare.gov and the Marketplace Call Center are still available to customers.