PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Thousands lace up their sneakers for the annual Autism Speaks Walk at Citizens Bank Park Saturday.

Stephanie Stahl was one of the emcees at the event.

The goal of the walk is to raise awareness and money to enhance the lives of people living with autism.

Organizers say the event was powered by the love of parents, grandparents, relatives and friends.

“We’re from the Philadelphia International Airport and we volunteered to bring Autism children there to give them an experience of what it’s like to fly,” said Deborah Edwards.