NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (CBS/AP) — A deadly crash involving a tour bus and pickup truck in Northumberland County has left one person dead.

The accident happened Friday afternoon on Route 147 near Montandon.

State police say a black pickup truck crossed the double yellow lines, hit a red pickup truck, then slammed into a tour bus.

The driver of the black pickup truck died, according to officials.

The bus was carrying 40 people, a majority of whom were from New Zealand and Australia. More than 30 of them were treated for minor injuries.

33 individuals from today's bus incident were transported to the Hospital. Those needing treatment were mostly minor injuries. The majority of the patients will be or have been discharged. — Evangelical Hospital (@EvanComHospital) October 19, 2018

Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg tweeted that it received 33 people from the crash. Hospital officials say the patients mostly had minor injuries. An additional six passengers were taken to a Danville hospital.

A passenger says the tour started in Niagara Falls and was headed south to Lancaster County.

