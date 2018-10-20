Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

ROYERSFORD, Pa. (CBS) — Officials have released the cause of a deadly crash that left one person dead and another hurt in Montgomery County.

The accident happened around midnight on Sunday on South Township Line Road in Royersford in Upper Providence Township.

Two women, both 20, were on their way home from work when they got out of their car to check on an animal.

Police say that’s when a car hit them and killed one of the women.

The other victim is recovering.

The driver stayed at the scene.