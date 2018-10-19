Comments
CHELTENHAM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — New surveillance footage has been released in Monday’s deadly road rage shooting in Cheltenham Township.
Investigators say 29-year-old Rithina Torn was killed at the intersection of Dewey Road and Front Street around 9:30 p.m.
Police say the suspect’s vehicle is either a black or dark-colored sedan.
They’re also searching for two other vehicles that drove through the intersection immediately following the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cheltenham Township Police Department at 215-885-1600 or the Montgomery County Detective Bureau at 610-278-3368.