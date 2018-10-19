Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

BROWNS MILLS, N.J. (CBS) – A man is facing charges after authorities say his actions resulted in a deadly fire that left his mother and her companion dead earlier this week.

The fire started just before 8:45 p.m. Tuesday on the 500 block of Willow Boulevard in Browns Mills.

According to the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office, 59-year-old Kurt Smith was in the garage when he and two others “acted in a reckless manner and ignited flammable material with a cigarette lighter.”

The fire engulfed the entire home.

Smith’s mother, Lore Smith, 92, and her companion, George Pikunis, also 92, both died in the blaze.

Kurt Smith was transported to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation. Upon being discharged, Smith will be taken into custody.

He is being charged with two counts of aggravated manslaughter and one count of arson.