PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A glitch in SEPTA’s key card allowed thousands of SEPTA passengers to ride buses for free.

SEPTA officials say a software problem with the Smart-Card fare system was to blame.

Buses reported failures with the onboard equipment that scans the cards.

This happened about 1,500 times from Aug. through Oct. 12.

When cards fail to scan, bus drivers are advised to allow passengers to ride for free.

Officials are working to fix the glitch.