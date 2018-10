Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

SHAMONG, N.J. (CBS) — A portion of Route 206 in Shamong is closed following a serious motorcycle accident that injured two people.

Authorities say the accident involving two motorcycles and a car happened around 12:45 p.m. on Route 206 at Willow Grove Road.

Two people were injured in the accident. One was flown to Cooper while the other one was taken to Jefferson.

The intersection is closed for the accident investigation.