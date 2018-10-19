  • CBS 3On Air

LEFT TO RIGHT: Yanping Ye and Wang Tang. (Credit: Hamilton Township Police)

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) —  Police in South Jersey have arrested two people allegedly involved in a Best Buy gift card fraud scheme.

Hamilton Township police say they were contacted by the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Department in Virginia regarding the fraud investigation.

“The fraudulent activity included victims being scammed into purchasing Best Buy gift cards, which the victims would then send electronically to the suspects,” said police in a news release.

The fake gift cards, with a value in excess of $8,000, were used to make purchases at the Best Buy in Mays Landing.

On Thursday, Yanping Ye, 34, of Galloway Township, was charged with theft by deception, fraudulent use of a credit card and money laundering, among other charges.

Police also charged Wang Tang, 45, of Galloway Township, with theft by deception, fraudulent use of a credit card, money laundering, conspiracy to commit theft by deception and other related offenses.

Both were released on a summons pending a court appearance.

  1. john L says:
    October 19, 2018 at 8:17 pm

    Make chop suey out of them.

