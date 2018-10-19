Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia police officer was struck by a car while he was running after a suspect in Center City on Friday afternoon.

The incident happened shortly after 2 p.m. at 16th Street and John F. Kennedy Boulevard.

Police say the officer was in foot pursuit of a suspect when he was hit by a passing vehicle.

The officer was transported to Hahnemann University Hospital, where he is expected to be treated and released.

There is no word on what happened with the suspect.