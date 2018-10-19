Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Pennsylvania could become the next state in the U.S. to ban plastic bags and straws.

State Senator Daylin Keach plans to introduce the legislation on Friday.

On Wednesday, Narberth became the first borough in the state to pass an ordinance, restricting the use of plastic bags and straws.

The ordinance requires Narberth businesses to charge customers 10 cents for a single use plastic bag.

It also bans single use plastic straws, unless the straw is used to assist someone with a disability.