PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania’s Task Force 1 has returned home after helping in Florida in the aftermath of Hurricane Michael.
Eyewitness News was there Friday as members of the task force stepped off the bus.
The unit was focused on Calhoun and Jackson Counties in Florida’s panhandle.
They rescued people, helped evacuate others and made repairs to a damaged hospital that enabled it to remain open.
In all, they searched 92 hundred structures across the two counties.
Two task force members remain deployed. They are serving on an “Incident Support Team” for FEMA.
