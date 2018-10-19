TRAFFIC ALERT:Portion Of Route 206 In Shamong Closed Following Serious Motorcycle Accident
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Neiman Marcus is known for luxury, but their annual Christmas list of fantasy gifts is certainly over the top.

This year’s extravagant Christmas catalog offers up a selection of the world’s most expensive and sought-after items.

From a $7.1 million solar power yacht to a once in a lifetime trip to Asia, this list is made for billionaires and bucket list dreamers.

Some of the proceeds go to the Heart of Neiman Marcus Foundation for student arts support.

