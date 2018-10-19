Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

DES MOINES, Iowa (CBS/AP) — The Mega Millions jackpot has hit the $1 billion mark ahead of Friday night’s drawing.

The prize is the second-largest jackpot in U.S. history, behind only a $1.6 billion Powerball prize won in 2016.

“A billion dollars, boy I sure could use some of that,” said Jim Moore of Deptford.

The cash option is $565 million.

Mega Millions officials say no tickets matched all six numbers to claim the estimated $667 million grand prize in Tuesday night’s drawing. However, a ticket sold in New Jersey and two tickets sold in Pennsylvania matched five numbers, winning a $1 million each.

The numbers were 3, 45, 49, 61, 69 and Mega Ball 9.

The jackpot has been growing since July, when a group of California office workers won $543 million.

Yogi’s Quick Stop in Deptford has sold tickets to many winners in the past. So just before the drawings earlier this week they needed crowd control.

“They are playing Powerball and Mega Millions at the same time. And one time, like evening time, I got crowded and the police came and directed traffic,” said Darji Rocky of Yogi’s.

At Yogi’s even if you lose you can win, they do a weekly second chance drawing where you turn in old tickets and you could win $20.

It costs $2 to play the Mega Millions game, but the odds of winning the jackpot aren’t good. The chance of matching all six numbers and taking home the grand prize is one in 302.5 million.

Mega Millions is played in 44 states, including Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.

