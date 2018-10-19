  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMHawaii Five-0
    10:00 PMBlue Bloods
    11:00 PMEyewitness News at 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Cherry Hill, Local, Local TV
Credit: Evesham Township Police

EVESHAM, N.J. (AP) — Police in three southern New Jersey towns have combined to identify and charge a man with recent armed robberies of a Dunkin’ Donuts and a gift store.

Forty-nine-year-old Terrance Franklin of Riverside is charged with robbing the doughnut store in Cherry Hill on Oct. 4.

He’s also charged with robbing Fantasy Gift Shop on Route 70 in Marlton of $140 nine days later.

Police say Franklin may be driving a silver Mercury Sable with New Jersey license plates.

Franklin faces armed robbery and theft charges and is considered armed and dangerous.

Police in Cherry Hill, Evesham and Collingswood participated in the investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s