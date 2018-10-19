  • CBS 3On Air

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP/CBS) — Adoptions continue today for dozens of beagles that were saved earlier this month.

The Lehigh County Humane Society received thousands of inquiries and began accepting adoption applications Thursday.

The dogs were rescued this month from a home outside Allentown where a woman had been breeding them without a license before she died last month.

Many of the dogs were sickly and underweight.

Donations can be made to the shelter in person, by check or at www.thelehighcountyhumanesociety.org.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

