Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter



ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP/CBS) — Adoptions continue today for dozens of beagles that were saved earlier this month.

The Lehigh County Humane Society received thousands of inquiries and began accepting adoption applications Thursday.

The dogs were rescued this month from a home outside Allentown where a woman had been breeding them without a license before she died last month.

Many of the dogs were sickly and underweight.

Donations can be made to the shelter in person, by check or at www.thelehighcountyhumanesociety.org.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)