PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A group of high school seniors are celebrating after six area colleges present them with acceptances on the spot.

It’s the opportunity of a lifetime–the chance to go to college. Especially when you feel like the odds have been stacked against you.

“Around my neighborhood, it’s a lot of drug dealing it’s a lot of gun violence,” said Hersey Coles.

On Friday, 60 anxious Cristo Rey High School students got the chance to interview with five different college recruiters.

“I would like to go to college for either marketing economics,” Coles said.

Now it’s time for the hard part: the interview.

“I like the idea of just helping people out and getting their businesses out there,” said Coles.

And after a brief interview, Coles was accepted into Gwynedd Mercy University’s marketing program.

“I instantly started getting emotional,” Coles tells CBS3’s Kimberly Davis.

Coles wasn’t the only one who got emotional.

Some students are first-generation college students and that’s something Cristo Rey High School hopes to continue.

“You can’t make it to college and you can have a successful career in the future paved out for you,” said Coles.