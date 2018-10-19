Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (CBS/AP) — A Michigan pizza shop usually doesn’t deliver, but an employee made a big exception to bring a pair of pizzas to a cancer patient and his wife 225 miles away in Indiana.

Julie and Rich Morgan grew fond of Steve’s Pizza when they lived in Battle Creek, Michigan, more than two decades ago. They’d planned a trip to the restaurant for Julie Morgan’s birthday in September, but Rich Morgan ended up in the hospital in Indianapolis and later in hospice care.

Julie Morgan’s father called Steve’s Pizza on Saturday and spoke with 18-year-old Dalton Shaffer, who offered to make the delivery.

Shaffer tells the Battle Creek Enquirer he “just wanted to make them happy.” MLive.com reports the delivery drew attention after Julie Morgan posted on Facebook about it .

“I am beyond overwhelmed and humbled by this act of genuine kindness. Dalton brought our family so much joy – and the best pizza in the world – at a really difficult time,” Julie Morgan posted.

