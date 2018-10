Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — More than 60 beagles rescued from a home outside Allentown are one step closer to their fur-ever homes.

The Lehigh County Humane Society says all of the 65 pups were adopted in just one day!

The shelter is now waiting for the applications to go through.

Once spayed and neutered, the beagles will be off to their new owners.