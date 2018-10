Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are searching for a suspect after a shooting in North Philadelphia.

It happened on the 4000 block of North Fifth Street, just before 8 a.m. Friday.

Police say a 40-year-old man was shot in the parking lot of a Dunkin’ Donuts.

The victim was taken to Temple Hospital in critical condition.

No suspect description has been released,