Filed Under:Local TV, Talkers

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Women in the United States are having fewer children and first-time moms are getting older according to a new report.

Burger King Says Their New Burger Can Induce Nightmares

A new Centers for Disease Control brief says fertility rates dropped over the past decade.

pregnancy thinkstock Women In United States Having Fewer Children, CDC Says

Credit: Thinkstock

Fertility rates dropped 12 percent between 2007 and 2017 in rural areas. In that same time, they also fell 16 percent in suburban areas and 18 percent in larger urban areas.

NOAA: Much Of US Will See Mild Winter This Season, Including Northeast

The report also found that first-time mothers are older on average.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s