PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Women in the United States are having fewer children and first-time moms are getting older according to a new report.

A new Centers for Disease Control brief says fertility rates dropped over the past decade.

Fertility rates dropped 12 percent between 2007 and 2017 in rural areas. In that same time, they also fell 16 percent in suburban areas and 18 percent in larger urban areas.

The report also found that first-time mothers are older on average.