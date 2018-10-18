Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A woman has been charged with the murder of a 1-year-old girl whose body was found in a shallow grave at a Philadelphia park earlier this week.

Philadelphia Police announced Thursday morning they had arrested and charged 33-year-old Nyishia Corbitt in connection with the death of 1-year-old Alicia Barnes. Corbitt was charged with murder, possession of an instrument of a crime, false reports, tampering with evidence, obstruction of justice, and abuse of a corpse.

Barnes’ body was found partially buried in the woods near Ogontz and Olney Avenues in Kemble Park on Tuesday morning.

The child had been reported missing on Monday night. It’s unclear how long the child had been missing, but police say the body was not badly decomposed.