  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMEyewitness News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local, Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A woman has been charged with the murder of a 1-year-old girl whose body was found in a shallow grave at a Philadelphia park earlier this week. 

Philadelphia Police announced Thursday morning they had arrested and charged 33-year-old Nyishia Corbitt in connection with the death of 1-year-old Alicia Barnes. Corbitt was charged with murder, possession of an instrument of a crime, false reports, tampering with evidence, obstruction of justice, and abuse of a corpse.

Barnes’ body was found partially buried in the woods near Ogontz and Olney Avenues in Kemble Park on Tuesday morning.

police investigation olney

Credit: CBS3

The child had been reported missing on Monday night. It’s unclear how long the child had been missing, but police say the body was not badly decomposed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s