PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Halloween is just around the corner and Rover.com has the tips you need to keep your dog safe this season.

Unsurprisingly, many Halloween treats and candies are harmful to dogs.

Veterinarian Dr. Gary Richter breaks down common Halloween candies into three categories:

Not a health threat in small quantities: Sugary products are largely safe for dogs to eat in small quantities. However, overeating can lead to vomiting and diarrhea.

Candy corn, Skittles, sour candy, Starburst, Smarties, Blow Pops and Jolly Ranchers are safe for dogs in quantities of less than 10 grams.

Unsafe in larger quantities: Milk chocolate is safe in small quantities, says Dr. Richter. It may also cause vomiting and diarrhea, but if too much is consumed, especially by small dogs, there can be a problem.

Almond Joys, Reese’s, M&Ms, Snickers, Kit Kats, Twix, Tootsie Rolls, dark chocolate, Butterfingers, and Milky Ways are dangerous in quantities of more than 10 grams.

Unsafe in any quantity: Bubble gum (mostly xylitol containing), dark chocolate and raisins.

Chocolate is toxic to dogs, more so in dark chocolate because of the higher cacao percentage. Other factors include the amount ingested and the size of the dog. Symptoms of chocolate toxicity include hyperactivity, tremors, elevated heart rate and seizures. It can be fatal in high enough quantities.

To summarize, Dr. Richter rates the worst Halloween treats, from deadliest to least harmful: Anything containing xylitol, raisins, dark chocolate, milk chocolate, sugary candy.

It can take hours or even days for pets to display symptoms of chocolate toxicity. In many cases, by the time a pet is noticeably sick, it may be too late.

If a pet ingests dark chocolate, raisins or macadamia nuts, call a veterinarian or animal poison control immediately at 888-426-4435.