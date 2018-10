Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Portion of Girard Avenue in Fishtown is closed Thursday morning due to a water main break.

It happened at Girard Avenue and Marlborough Street, around 12:30 a.m. The closure expands from Frankford to Aramingo.

The water main break sent water gushing down the street overnight.

Crews were able to shutoff the water around 2 a.m.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

No word on when the road will reopen.