PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As the leaves continue to drop and the temperatures start to fall – it will officially be soup season. In this week’s Taste With Tori, there’s one local restaurant where the soup is always on.

Behind the walls of cream-colored brick, lies a happy place where bowls and bowls of scratch soups are licked clean and the smell of something good like freshly-baked desserts swirl in the air around you! It’s the Good Spoon Soupery in Fishtown!

Peer into the window and just watch plates of colorful lunches and piping hot ladles of local and seasonal soups drop every week.

“We actually change our menu every two days like completely,” says Katie, one of the owners of the Fishtown restaurant.

For partners Katie and Lanie, they say it’s how they care that makes a good meal.

“We just care about everything every aspect we care about our employees, our food, and like Katie was saying we’re a family,” says Lanie.

So, how was the Good Spoon Soupery born?

Katie was prompted to ditch her marketing job in New York and began the Soupery, because of those infamous pesky cold offices.

“I used to work in an air-conditioned office and was cold all the time and would eat soup every day for lunch,” laughs Katie.

Because like Katie, who doesn’t love soup?

“We have a really interesting following and it’s so diverse and the thing that brings people together is that they really love soup,” she laughs.

Just try not to fall in love with their rustic lentil soup or their roasted butternut squash with apple and ginger soup.

At Good Spoon Soupery, it’s so good you don’t want it to end.