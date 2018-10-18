PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Steve’s Prince of Steaks is celebrating their new location with free cheesesteaks.

You can score a free cheesesteak on Friday at Steve’s fifth location in Hamilton Court at 3836 Chestnut Street in University City.

Owner Steve Iliescu and business partner Jason Magowan will give away free cheesesteaks, fries and sodas for lunch and dinner in University City, between 12:00pm and 2:00pm and 4:00pm and 6:00pm.

“Steve’s Prince of Steaks is proud to bring the region’s best cheesesteak to the bustling neighborhood of University City,” said Iliescu. “As our motto says, one bite, and you’ll be a loyal subject for life! We use the highest quality ingredients, and our team is the fastest and friendliest in the business. There is no other well-known or iconic cheesesteak company in University City. We want to offer you a quality sandwich, made before your eyes, at a fair price. Now, with our new location, you can sit in the dining room and relax with a beer. Money’s tight and you deserve to have it all done right – and we are excited to bring Steve’s to a new part of the region. We bring nearly 40 years of experience to this region. We hope students, business people and our new neighbors see the Steve’s difference!”

Students with valid college identification from Penn, Drexel and University of the Sciences can enjoy free cheesesteaks all day as well.

The newest Steve’s location is the only Steve’s to have a liquor license with beer, cocktails, spirits and frozen drinks on the menu.

Steve’s Prince of Steaks in University City will be open seven days a week: Monday through Wednesday 10:00am to 12:00am, Thursday through Saturday 10:00am to 3:00am, and Sunday 10:00am to 11:00pm.

Friday’s grand opening will also feature two other new businesses, I-CE-NY Philly and The Creamery Café. Both businesses will give away free thai rolled ice cream, milkshakes and gourmet soft serve during the same hours.