PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It might be chilly right now in the Philadelphia area, but if this report holds true, things could be looking up for winter.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is predicting that much of the country will see a mild winter this season.

This comes from NOAA’s seasonal forecast, which was released on Thursday.

As far as we are concerned, the report predicts warmer than normal temperatures in the Northeast.

The South is expected to see above average precipitation, which could bring snow storms to the Deep South.

