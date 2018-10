Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – Portion of the Pennsylvania Turnpike is closed following a multi-vehicle crash in Montgomery County, Thursday morning.

It happened between Norristown and Fort Washington, around 7:30 a.m.

Officials say two people were seriously injured in the accident.

One person was medevac from the highway.

The Turnpike is back open WB and 1 lane EB. https://t.co/fDPwrCuU5c — Chandler Lutz (@ChandlerCBS3) October 18, 2018

Both the westbound and eastbound lanes were briefly closed. All westbound lanes have opened and one eastbound lane is open.