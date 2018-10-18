  • CBS 3On Air

Credit: CBS3

BERKELEY TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – Police in Ocean County have arrested a man they say dressed up in women’s clothes and committed lewd acts while peeking into neighbors’ windows.

The investigation began on Sept. 20 when a resident captured the incident on surveillance camera on Jamaica Blvd. in Berkeley Township.

On Wednesday, police say they arrested Justin Guy, 26, after executing a search warrant.

“Evidence sought by the detectives which was believed to be directly linked to the initial crime was located in the home. Guy was placed under arrest and transported to police,” authorities said in a press release.

Guy was charged with one count of criminal trespass (peering) and invasion of privacy.

He was released pending a court appearance.

