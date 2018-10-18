Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — The U.S. Justice Department has opened an investigation of child sexual abuse inside the Roman Catholic Church in Pennsylvania.

That’s according to two people familiar with the probe, who say federal prosecutors have served subpoenas on dioceses across the state that seek a trove of sensitive files and testimony from church leaders.

The two people are not authorized to discuss the investigation and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

The Diocese of Allentown said in a statement that they will cooperate with the subpoena.

“The Diocese will cooperate fully with the request, just as it cooperated fully with the information requests related to the statewide Grand Jury,” the diocese said in a statement. “The Diocese sees itself as a partner with law enforcement in its goal to eliminate the abuse of minors wherever it may occur in society.”

The subpoenas follow a state grand jury report in August that detailed hundreds of allegations of children being sexually abused by 300 “predator priests” in dioceses across Pennsylvania. Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro concluded that no state charges could be filed because of legal time limits.

“The abuse scarred every diocese. The cover up was sophisticated. The church protected the institution at all costs,” Shapiro said when the report was released in August.

The grand jury scrutinized abuse allegations in dioceses that minister to more than half the state’s 3.2 million Catholics. Its report echoed the findings of many earlier church investigations around the country in its description of widespread sexual abuse by clergy and church officials’ concealment of it.

Most of the victims were boys, but girls were abused, too, the report said. The abuse ranged from groping and masturbation to anal, oral and vaginal rape.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)